Gujarat elections: Predictions by C-Voter and India Today Axis polls came closest to actual results

All the exit polls had predicted victory for the BJP in Gujarat, but the C-Voter and India Today Axis predictions came closest to actual figures. Although the final results are yet to be officially declared, it is almost clear that the BJP would win around 105 seats.

C-Voter had predicted that the BJP would win 108 seats while the India Today Axis' prediction was that of 107 seats.

According to C-voter exit poll in Gujarat, the BJP is projected to get 47.4% of the votes versus the Congress' 43.3%. India Today Axis poll has predicted a vote share of 47% for the BJP in Gujarat while it says that Congress may get 42% votes.

Times Now-VMR exit poll had predicted that the BJP would win 113 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly while the Congress was likely to win 66 seats.

SAHARA SAMAY-CNX survey showed that the BJP may get anywhere between 110-120 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag around 65-75 seats. As per the prediction of Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP was expected to win 108 seats in Gujarat while the Congress was estimated to bag 74 seats.

OneIndia News