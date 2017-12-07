Gujarat elections: 'Fake' poster urges Muslims to support Ahmed Patel for CM post

A poster has been put up by unidentified by people in Surat calling for Muslims to unite and support Congress party for Ahmed Patel to be made Chief Minister of Gujarat. Gujarat is going to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The poster, written in Gujarati urges Muslims to support Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel to be made 'Wazir-e-Alam' of Gujarat. Ahmed Patel, who is also political secretary to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, called it 'misinformation campaign by the BJP', reports ANI.

"They (BJP) know they are going to lose. I was never the CM candidate and neither will I ever be," said Ahmed Patel.

Patel tweeted, "The moot issue is that BJP is trying very very hard to divert the narrative from its performance of last 22 years to a divisive agenda. Hence their reliance on lies & propaganda. But people of Gujarat have made up their mind this time."

OneIndia News