Gujarat Election Phase 2 LIVE: Voting underway for final phase; PM Modi, Shah cast their votes
Ahmedabad, Dec 05: Voting for 93 of Gujarat's 182 assembly seats began on Monday, in the second phase of polling. A total 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
An average 4.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in the initial one hour of polling in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 seats, the Election Commission said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among the early voters.
Gujarat Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Catch all the updates here
12:23 PM, 5 Dec
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Naranpura area in Ahmedabad
Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara.
11:51 AM, 5 Dec
19.17% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the second phase of Gujarat Elections 2022
11:46 AM, 5 Dec
By Elections 2022 voter turnout
24% voter turnout in Kurhani (Bihar), 29.73% in Padampur (Odisha), 19.87% in Sardashahar (Rajasthan), 11.30% in Rampur (UP), 20.70% in Khatauli and 31.27% in Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) recorded till 11 am.
11:28 AM, 5 Dec
Over 8 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of voting in Odisha's Padampur assembly constituency, where by-election is underway on Monday, an Election Commission official said. Long queues were seen in front of several polling stations even before the voting process started at 7 am.
11:27 AM, 5 Dec
UP bypolls: Voting yet to pick up in Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli
Polling started on a dull note in the bypolls to three seats in Uttar Pradesh with only seven per cent of the voters exercising their franchise in the first two hours of voting in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats witnessed 3.97 and 6.9 per cent polling on Monday, EC officials said.
11:26 AM, 5 Dec
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat's Viramgam Hardik Patel appealed to the people to cast their votes in the second phase of the assembly elections which is underway and said that his party has worked for the development of the state.
11:26 AM, 5 Dec
Voting for by-polls to Sardashahar assembly constituency underway.
Voting for by-polls to Sardashahar assembly constituency underway.
11:25 AM, 5 Dec
Amit Shah, after casting his vote, says, "I appeal to everyone to vote, especially the first-time voters - the young girls and boys should vote."
11:25 AM, 5 Dec
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family offer prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family offer prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad
11:21 AM, 5 Dec
I don't know on whose orders the administration is working from the day polling started. What briefing has been given to him? Complaints are coming continuously since morning. Police is not allowing people to cast votes: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
11:03 AM, 5 Dec
The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully: PM Modi
11:03 AM, 5 Dec
It's a festival of democracy. Everyone should exercise their franchise. I too voted today. I appeal to everyone to step out in large numbers, vote & strengthen democracy. People of Gujarat are smart & they have always voted thoughtfully. They'll do the same this time too: Delhi LG
11:03 AM, 5 Dec
In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of CM candidate likely being an OBC, so I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat & this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule: Ex-Guj CM Shankersinh Vaghela
10:54 AM, 5 Dec
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.
Voting for by-poll for assembly Padampur Constituency is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Deeptipur High School, Padmapur
9:56 AM, 5 Dec
Baldev Thakor is contesting from Kalol & it was turned into a Police camp, there was an atmosphere of fear. It shows that BJP is losing & with the help of Police and Govt machinery they are influencing the polling. Our workers & leaders will contest bravely & win: Jagdish Thakor
9:55 AM, 5 Dec
Cong is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night & were untraceable for 3 hrs. We called up EC, reached Gandhinagar at 1.30 am & called them to come there. Complaints by our other candidates are also coming: Guj Cong chief Jagdish Thakor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip
9:23 AM, 5 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan to cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public School, Ranip.
9:22 AM, 5 Dec
Congress received massive support in Saurashtra and south Gujarat in phase 1. Today, north Gujarat and central Gujarat are going to polls & you can see long queues. Come December 8, Congress will come to power with a majority, he said.
Congress received massive support in Saurashtra and south Gujarat in phase 1. Today, north Gujarat and central Gujarat are going to polls & you can see long queues. Come December 8, Congress will come to power with a majority, he said.
The second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election will be held on Monday.
12:13 AM, 5 Dec
Voting will be held on 93 seats in which a total 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
12:14 AM, 5 Dec
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.
12:14 AM, 5 Dec
The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
12:15 AM, 5 Dec
Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.
12:15 AM, 5 Dec
The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls on Monday are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.
12:16 AM, 5 Dec
Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
12:16 AM, 5 Dec
Besides, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.
12:18 AM, 5 Dec
PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will vote in the second phase.
6:08 AM, 5 Dec
Polling in the second and final phase will be conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat.
6:11 AM, 5 Dec
Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape, says Congress Danta constituency candidate Kanti Kharadi on Rahul Gandhi's claim that Kharadi was 'brutally attacked by BJP goons and is missing'
6:20 AM, 5 Dec
While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi & 2 others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km & for 2 hours we were in the jungle, says Congress' Danta constituency candidate Kanti Kharadi
While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi & 2 others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km & for 2 hours we were in the jungle, says Congress' Danta constituency candidate Kanti Kharadi
6:20 AM, 5 Dec
Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling
Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling
6:30 AM, 5 Dec
As many as 833 candidates from 61 political parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.
6:41 AM, 5 Dec
Prominent candidates
Prominent candidates in the second phase include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia, Patidar leader Hardik Patel from Viramgam and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. Both Hardik Patel and Thakor are contesting on BJP ticket.
6:45 AM, 5 Dec
The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.
6:46 AM, 5 Dec
The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.
6:58 AM, 5 Dec
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad on Sunday for exercising his franchise in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday.
7:04 AM, 5 Dec
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.
7:10 AM, 5 Dec
It is to be noted that PM Modi is a registered voter from the Ranip area and had cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous elections. This polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.
7:39 AM, 5 Dec
Meanwhile, voting for by-elections for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh begins.
7:40 AM, 5 Dec
In Chhattisgarh, Congress candidate for Bhanupratappur constituency, Savitri Mandavi casts her vote for by-poll to the assembly seat. "Atmosphere is in favour of Congress because our Govt has set standards of development. Looking at those works, people are voting for us."
7:40 AM, 5 Dec
Barbarism being done & people being arrested, beaten up. Police are going to colonies & telling people not to step out to vote. People in one colony locked up their houses and migrated in fear. They are saying it everywhere to not cast votes: Azam Khan, SP
7:42 AM, 5 Dec
Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls | Samajwadi Party patron Late Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah
SP is going to win by a huge margin. There is no competition with any other political party: Abhay Ram Yadav pic.twitter.com/7DQwZAXBwh
Samajwadi Party patron Late Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah
SP is going to win by a huge margin. There is no competition with any other political party: Abhay Ram Yadav
7:47 AM, 5 Dec
This isn't a neck-to-neck fight, everyone is with Hardik. We're awaiting the results. Hardik likes challenges, & he'll overcome this challenge too. He'll definitely win: Kinjalben Patel, wife of BJP candidate from Viramgam Hardik Patel
7:56 AM, 5 Dec
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet, has appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats.
7:56 AM, 5 Dec
Son of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav will cast their votes in UP's Safai for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.
7:57 AM, 5 Dec
There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote.
PM Modi appeals to people to vote in large numbers
8:00 AM, 5 Dec
BJP, AAP contesting in all 93 seats in second phase, Congress in 90
The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
8:01 AM, 5 Dec
Voting for the second phase of Gujarat Elections 2022 begins.