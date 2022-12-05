Gujarat Election Phase 2 LIVE: Voting underway for final phase; PM Modi, Shah cast their votes

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Dec 05: Voting for 93 of Gujarat's 182 assembly seats began on Monday, in the second phase of polling. A total 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    Representational Image

    An average 4.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in the initial one hour of polling in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 seats, the Election Commission said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among the early voters.

    Gujarat Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Catch all the updates here

    12:23 PM, 5 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Naranpura area in Ahmedabad
    12:21 PM, 5 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote for the second phase in Raysan Primary School, Gandhinagar
    12:20 PM, 5 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip
    12:20 PM, 5 Dec
    Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara.
    11:51 AM, 5 Dec
    19.17% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the second phase of Gujarat Elections 2022
    11:46 AM, 5 Dec
    24% voter turnout in Kurhani (Bihar), 29.73% in Padampur (Odisha), 19.87% in Sardashahar (Rajasthan), 11.30% in Rampur (UP), 20.70% in Khatauli and 31.27% in Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) recorded till 11 am.
    11:28 AM, 5 Dec
    Over 8 per cent polling was recorded in the first two hours of voting in Odisha's Padampur assembly constituency, where by-election is underway on Monday, an Election Commission official said. Long queues were seen in front of several polling stations even before the voting process started at 7 am.
    11:27 AM, 5 Dec
    UP bypolls: Voting yet to pick up in Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli
    Polling started on a dull note in the bypolls to three seats in Uttar Pradesh with only seven per cent of the voters exercising their franchise in the first two hours of voting in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats witnessed 3.97 and 6.9 per cent polling on Monday, EC officials said.
    11:26 AM, 5 Dec
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gujarat's Viramgam Hardik Patel appealed to the people to cast their votes in the second phase of the assembly elections which is underway and said that his party has worked for the development of the state.
    11:26 AM, 5 Dec
    Voting for by-polls to Sardashahar assembly constituency underway.
    11:25 AM, 5 Dec
    Amit Shah, after casting his vote, says, "I appeal to everyone to vote, especially the first-time voters - the young girls and boys should vote."
    11:25 AM, 5 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family offer prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad
    11:21 AM, 5 Dec
    I don't know on whose orders the administration is working from the day polling started. What briefing has been given to him? Complaints are coming continuously since morning. Police is not allowing people to cast votes: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
    11:03 AM, 5 Dec
    The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully: PM Modi
    11:03 AM, 5 Dec
    It's a festival of democracy. Everyone should exercise their franchise. I too voted today. I appeal to everyone to step out in large numbers, vote & strengthen democracy. People of Gujarat are smart & they have always voted thoughtfully. They'll do the same this time too: Delhi LG
    11:03 AM, 5 Dec
    In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of CM candidate likely being an OBC, so I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat & this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule: Ex-Guj CM Shankersinh Vaghela
    10:54 AM, 5 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.
    10:49 AM, 5 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh
    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah
    10:45 AM, 5 Dec
    Voting underway for By-poll of District Development Council seats of Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara)
    10:42 AM, 5 Dec
    Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast her vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls at Polling Booth 95, Shilaj Anupam School
    10:39 AM, 5 Dec
    9:57 AM, 5 Dec
    4.75% voter turnout recorded till 9 am
    9:57 AM, 5 Dec
    Voting for by-poll for assembly Padampur Constituency is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Deeptipur High School, Padmapur
    9:56 AM, 5 Dec
    Baldev Thakor is contesting from Kalol & it was turned into a Police camp, there was an atmosphere of fear. It shows that BJP is losing & with the help of Police and Govt machinery they are influencing the polling. Our workers & leaders will contest bravely & win: Jagdish Thakor
    9:55 AM, 5 Dec
    Cong is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night & were untraceable for 3 hrs. We called up EC, reached Gandhinagar at 1.30 am & called them to come there. Complaints by our other candidates are also coming: Guj Cong chief Jagdish Thakor
    9:54 AM, 5 Dec
    Voting for by-poll for Rampur assembly constituency is underway.
    9:53 AM, 5 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip
    9:23 AM, 5 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan to cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public School, Ranip.
    9:22 AM, 5 Dec
    Congress received massive support in Saurashtra and south Gujarat in phase 1. Today, north Gujarat and central Gujarat are going to polls & you can see long queues. Come December 8, Congress will come to power with a majority, he said.
    8:49 AM, 5 Dec
    Gujarat
    Congress leader Bharat Solanki votes in Botad
