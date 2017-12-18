Gujarat election result 2017: IIM-trained politician loses to BJP in Maninagar

Congress candidate Shweta Brahmbhatt, trained to be a politician from IIM-B, lost to BJP's Suresh Patel from Maninagar constituency. Maninagar seat is a BJP bastion and constituency of Narendra Modi before he became the prime minister. BJP is winning Maninagar since 1990. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then as Gujarat chief minister, represented it in the Assembly in 2002, 2007 and 2012. Prior to that, BJP leader Kamlesh Patel represented the seat from 1990 till 1998.

Following Modi's resignation from Maninagar after becoming the prime minister in 2014, the people had elected BJP's Suresh Patel by a majority of over 49,000 votes in the byelection to the seat.

Brahmbhatt is a first-timer Brahmbhatt, who did her masters in international finance from the University of Westminster, London in 2005. She also worked as an investment banker with multinational firms in India. Her father Narendra Brahmbhatt is a senior Congress leader of the city.

