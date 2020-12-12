Gujarat CM assures farmers to provide compensation for damage of crops

'If Govt is stubborn, so are we': Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader as farm groups get draft proposals from Govt

Ahmedabad, Dec 12: In what comes as a recent development, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said the government will soon carry out a survey on the damage to crops in the state due to the unseasonal rain in the last couple of days.

"We will carry out a survey wherever unseasonal rains and crop damage are reported and will disburse compensation to the affected farmers accordingly. But that will be after a couple of days, as there is still rainy weather continuing in the state," Rupani said.

According to reports, a spell of untimely rain in various parts of Gujarat has caused major damage to the standing crops. Several crops, such as groundnuts, cumin and cotton have been significantly affected.

The influence of multiple weather systems acting in tandem has not only caused damage to the standing crops but also to the harvested produce with the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) as well.

The State Emergency Operation Centre shows that more than 75 taluks (tehsils) in the state received untimely rain since Thursday evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it has predicted rain in Saurashtra and south Gujarat between December 10 and 14.

Rain and light showers were reported in Amreli, Veraval, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Gandhinagar, Valsad and Surat on Thursday and Friday.

The Opposition Congress and farmers have demanded that the state government assess the damage caused by the unseasonal rain and compensate the farmers.