Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates

    Ahmedabad, Oct 16: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 12 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end.

    With the new list, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has so far announced the names of 53 candidates for the upcoming polls to 182 Assembly seats in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

    AAP' Gujarat candidates list

    The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have so far not announced names of any of their candidates for the polls. The new entrant AAP, which is trying to position itself as the main contender to the BJP, had on October 6 announced its fourth list of 12 candidates and said it will contest elections on all 182 seats in the state.

    The latest names announced on Sunday of candidates are for 12 seats, four of which are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and two for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Out of these 12 seats, six are currently held by the Congress, five by the BJP and one by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), the Chhotu Vasava-led outfit which recently broke its alliance with the AAP.

    While releasing the list, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said his party has set an example by announcing the names of candidates much in advance with an idea to allow them to get enough time to reach out to the public.

    As per the list, Rajesh Pandoriya is the AAP candidate from Bhuj, Jayantibhai Parnami from Idar, Ashok Gajea from Nikol, Jasvant Thakor from Sabarmati, Sanjay Bhatasna from Tankara, Valjibhai Makwana from Kodinar (SC), Ravjibhai Vaghela from Mahuda, Udeysinh Chauhan from Balasinor, Banabhai Damor from Morva Hadaf (ST), Anil Garasiya from Jhalod (ST), Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada (ST), and Bipin Choudhary from Vyara (ST).

    The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has so far released its list of three candidates - from Danilimda (SC), Jamalpur Khadia and Surat-East. The AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, holding rallies and town halls and promising a host of pre-poll guarantees, including free electricity, better education and healthcare facilities.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
    X