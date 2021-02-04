Greta Thunberg, the new muse of the left ecosystem’s pretence: Amar Bhushan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: Following the utterances made by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg on the farmer protests, the internet erupted. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a strongly worded statement making it clear that these foreign personalities are unaware of the facts that this is purely India's internal matter.

The statements by these foreign personalities also evoked a sharp response from a host of celebrities, who urged that India must stand united.

Former special secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that the MEA was absolutely right in its response. The message was clear and that India is no longer a soft state.

Farmers protest: Greta Thunberg tweets 'toolkit', deletes and updates; Creates uproar

The document that Thunberg sought to put out was about a plan. It made it amply clear that the protest on January 26 was never meant to be peaceful and it was all planned. Now she has very cleverly deleted it.

Thunberg is a pawn in the hands of environmentalists and the racket called the leftists says Bhushan.

They keep propping up such persons every now and then to keep up their pretence.

What about Malala Yousafzai? What is she doing for the Afghans? I cannot keep count of the number of attacks that have taken place in Afghanistan, says Bhushan. There are people dying in Afghanistan and she does not seem to have any pain about it, he also added. A Thunberg was propped up to spike Donald Trump, Amar Bhushan further added.

"In my opinion, the Left ecosystem, the reactionaries and the major Christian groups do not want India to prosper. They must be aghast how we handled the virus and vaccine."

The MEA has reacted well and strongly with a cogently worded response. The message from India is clear and that is do your homework and then react."

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg voices support to farmers protest

On the Khalistan issue, Bhushan says that they are back because there is a constituency building up in the United Kingdom. The local Labour Party is notorious for this like in the case of Democrats. While in service, when we would deal with the Democrats, we were also told that as long as these persons are not harming our security interests, what is the problem. The case is similar in Germany and Canada as well, he also said.

We continued to get such response despite us having all evidence against them. They continue to do it openly, but these nations will not bother unless and until it affects them.