Govt to establish research reactor in PPP mode for production of medical isotopes: FM

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 16: India will set up a research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

This will produce medical isotopes and make available affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, she said unveiling the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.

She said the research reactor in public-private partnership (PPP) mode would use irradiation technology for food preservation - to compliment agricultural reforms and assist farmers.

Speaking about the reforms in the atomic sector, the FM announced the following the measures:

''Government to establish a research reactor in the PPE model for the production of medical isotopes. India has earned a lot of goodwill from countries where India has exported them,'' Sitharaman said adding that other measures were:

-facilities in PPP mode to use radiation technology to be set up in food preservation and

-Robust start-up sector to be synergised with nuclear sector.

As announced the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the stimulus to revive the Indian economy hit by coronavirus is being released in several tranches. Equivalent to 10% of India's GDP, the economic package includes both fiscal and liquidity measures to make India self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan'.