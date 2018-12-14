  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Govt has spent Rs 5,200 crore on ads since 2014-15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The central government has spent over Rs 5,200 crore in advertisements through electronic, print and other media since 2014-15, the Lok Sabha was informed.

    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

    This was stated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore in a written reply to a question. Giving the details, the minister said Rs 979.78 crore was spent in 2014-15, Rs 1,160.16 crore in 2015-16, Rs 1,264.26 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 1,313.57 crore in 2017-18. An amount of Rs 527.96 crore has been spent in 2018-19 till December 7, the minister added.

    Also Read | Impact of government advertisements: I&B ministry to study

    Therefore, the total expenditure since 2014-15 stands at Rs 5,245.73 crore.The minister also gave the break-up of the amount spent by the government through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), an entity created after merging the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, the Directorate of Field Publicity and Song and Drama Division last year.

    While Rs 2,282 crore was spent on print advertisements, an expenditure of Rs 2,312.59 crore was incurred on publicity through audio-visual media, he said, adding that Rs 651.14 crore was spent on outdoor publicity.

    Read more about:

    central government lok sabha rajyavardhan rathore expenditure advertisements

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 6:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue