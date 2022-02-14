Goa, Uttarakhand, UP Second Phase Election LIVE: Fate of candidates in 165 seats to be decided today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: The state is set for voting in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls. Chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are in the fray from 70 seats.

In UP, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray from 55 seats in this phase spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Goa, Uttarakhand, UP Second Phase Election: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

Newest First Oldest First Uttar Pradesh Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray. Uttar Pradesh Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano. Uttar Pradesh Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Uttar Pradesh The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Uttar Pradesh The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. Uttarakhand The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Uttarakhand They have sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state’s uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress, which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout in 2017 assembly polls, has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession. Uttarakhand Prominent candidates from the Congress include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. Goa The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Goa The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own. Goa The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls. Goa The prominent candidates in Goa include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker. Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM. Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. Uttarakhand Voting will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 6 PM in Uttarakhand where there will be 11,697 polling booths. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in the hill state after its creation in 2000. Uttar Pradesh In UP, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray from 55 seats in this phase spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Uttarakhand Uttarakhand has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, who are in the fray from 70 seats. Goa Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats. Chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray. The state is set for voting in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls. The state is set for voting in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls. Chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray. Goa Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats. Uttarakhand Uttarakhand has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, who are in the fray from 70 seats. Uttar Pradesh In UP, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray from 55 seats in this phase spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Uttarakhand Voting will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 6 PM in Uttarakhand where there will be 11,697 polling booths. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in the hill state after its creation in 2000. Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM. Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. Goa The prominent candidates in Goa include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker. Goa The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls. Goa The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own. Goa The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Uttarakhand Prominent candidates from the Congress include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. Uttarakhand They have sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state’s uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress, which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout in 2017 assembly polls, has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession. Uttarakhand The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Uttar Pradesh The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. Uttar Pradesh The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Uttar Pradesh Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Uttar Pradesh Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano. Uttar Pradesh Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray.