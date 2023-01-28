Goa seeks early SC hearing on Mahadayi river water dispute with Karnataka

Over 400 farmers leave for Delhi to protest over Mahadayi water dispute

Goa and Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over the sharing of water of the river for several years now.

New Delhi, Jan 28: Goa government has sought an early hearing by the Supreme Court in the Mahadayi river sharing issue involving Karnataka.

"We have asked for an early hearing by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the Mahadayi matter. We will continue to fight for every drop of water that rightfully belongs to Goa. The DPR of Karnataka has also not received the necessary Environment clearances", tweeted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"I assure the people of Goa that my Government will protect Goa's interests", he added.

The two states have been engaged in a tussle over the sharing of water of the river for several years now and Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally by ignoring pacts.

In 2018, the interstate tribunal awarded 13.42 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of the river water to Karnataka as against its demand for 36.66 tmcft.

Of the 13.42 tmcft water for Karnataka, 5.5 tmcft is meant for use within the river basin (1.5 tmcft) and for diversion to Malaprabha reservoir (4 tmcft). Both the states had challenged the decision.

Goa has moved the Supreme Court arguing that the river water should not be diverted by Karnataka.

The Centre recently approved a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Goa sought the resignation of Sawant over the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka and the coastal state had been resolved.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar accused Sawant of betraying the people of the state, while Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said the decision to divert Mahadayi water was a joint one of the two chief ministers, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 23:56 [IST]