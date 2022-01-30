YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in CM's Assembly seat on Feb 2

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Jan 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Goa on February 2 and address a public gathering in Sankhalim, state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Sunday.

    Goa polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in CMs Assembly seat on Feb 2

    He said screens set up in all 40 constituencies in the state will telecast live Gandhi's public address in Sankhalim, which, incidentally, is the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

    “Some 20,000 people will be attending the rally through these screens. Several thousand more will be able to attend through online platforms. People from 15 out of the 40 centres will interact with Rahul Gandhi. He would also release the party manifesto for the polls," Chodankar informed.

    Addressing a press conference here, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba said Gandhi would interact with all candidates of the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance during his one-day visit on February 2.

    Polls in Goa are scheduled for February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi goa election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X