YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa Assembly polls: BJP releases names of 34 candidates, CM Pramod Sawant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

    Goa Assembly polls: BJP releases names of 34 candidates, CM Pramod Sawant

    Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will again be the BJP's candidate from Sanquelim, , while Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon, according to the list announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.
    Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

    The BJP is currently ruling Goa with 23 MLAs by its side as four legislators - Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha , Carlose Almeida and Pravin Zantye - resigned from the party and the House.

    Apart from the BJP and the Congress, several other parties, including the TMC and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be fighting the Goa Assembly polls to be held on February 14.

    The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 goa election 2022 pramod sawant

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X