Goa Assembly polls: BJP releases names of 34 candidates, CM Pramod Sawant

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: The BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will again be the BJP's candidate from Sanquelim, , while Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon, according to the list announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa. pic.twitter.com/YjDbnTzsU4 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2022

The BJP is currently ruling Goa with 23 MLAs by its side as four legislators - Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha , Carlose Almeida and Pravin Zantye - resigned from the party and the House.

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, several other parties, including the TMC and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be fighting the Goa Assembly polls to be held on February 14.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:19 [IST]