Give relief, ramp up health infra: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Janta Curfew in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, Apr 13: Hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases, senior BJP leader said the MVA government must give concessions in electricity bills, property tax and GST.

    devendra

    Refraining from calling the curbs as lockdown, the CM, in his address via social media, had said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday.

    He had added that section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place.

    In a series of tweets, Fadnavis said, "The state seems to have not offered any concessions in electricity bills, property tax or GST. Similarly, no financial assistance announced for salon operators, small businessman, flower vendors among others. These comprise of a major labour force who will have no means of earnings."

    "The state should immediate use the reserved fund of Rs 3,300 crore for restricting COVID-19 spread. It should be utilised for adding more beds and procurement of medical equipment. The state should issue directives accordingly," he further said.

    The leader of opposition in the Assembly said the government's priority should be to improve health services, increase availability of ventilators, remdesivir injections, oxygen supply, oxygenated beds etc in order to minimise the suffering of patients.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 23:22 [IST]
    X