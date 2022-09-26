Ghulam Nabi Azad announces own party, says people of J&K will decide its name and flag

Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils flag of his new 'Democratic Azad Party'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep26: Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday introduced his new political party 'Democratic Azad Party', a month after breaking ties with the Congress.

Unveiling the flag of his new 'Democratic Azad Party' at the press conference, Azad said, "Mustard colour indicates creativity & unity in diversity, white indicates peace & blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination & limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky."

Azad ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26 with a bitter resignation letter, saying that the party was run by a "coterie of inexperienced psychophants". He had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Azad blames 'Gandhis' constant attack' for his decision to exit

Before leaving Congress, Azad declared the formation of his own political organisation to restore full statehood in his first public speech in Jammu. He had stated that the party's name and the flag would be chosen by the residents of Jammu & Kashmir.

Azad earlier said, "I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand."

The former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said his party will focus on restoration of statehood to J&K, giving exclusive rights over jobs and land to its people and bringing development. He further slammed Congress and claimed that attempts to discredit him and his supporters who defected from the party had been confined to tweets.

Azad criticized the INC and said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."

Know all about Ghulam Nabi Azad

At Sainik Colony in Jammu, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir conducted his first public gathering.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 13:07 [IST]