Get vaccinated and stand chance to win smarphone worth Rs 60,000 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Dec 1: Health departments and governments across the country have been trying to lure the public to get vaccinated by offering money or gifts. Similarly, the Ahmedabad civic body has now announced a lucky draw scheme where the winner will get a smartphone worth Rs 60,000.

The civic body said that the people who get their second jab between December 1 and 7 are eligible for the scheme and the winner will be announced based on a lucky draw.

This is not the first time where the Ahmedabad civic body is coming up with such schemes. It had earlier distributed packets of one litre of edible oil to thousands of beneficiaries, especially from slums in the city in a bid to achieve the target of 100 per cent inoculation.

As per the data, 78.7 lakh people have been administered vaccination out of which 47.7 lakh people have taken the first dose and 31 lakh have taken both the jabs.

The civic body has said that people who have failed to one dose and those due for the second dose, are barred from entering public areas, like gardens, zoos and museums, as well as private residential and commercial areas.

Also, they are prohibited from entering urban/community health centres and hospitals run by it, the civic body said. The AMC has set up points at the entrances of all its health centres and hospitals to check the status of COVID-19 vaccination of visitors.

Those persons, except for patients, will be given their first shot at the centre before allowing them to enter the premises.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 14:22 [IST]