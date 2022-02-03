GATE 2022: SC says postponing exam would result in chaos & uncertainty

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea made by aspirants to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination 2022 due to COVID-19, saying interference merely 48 hours before the scheduled examination would create a potential for "chaos and uncertainty" for students.

The apex court said that it cannot play with career of students, who have prepared for it.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.

The bench said that it is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena.

It noted that nine lakh students are to appear in the examination and around 20,000 students have signed an online petition for postponing the examination.

The GATE 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

