YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GATE 2022: SC says postponing exam would result in chaos & uncertainty

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea made by aspirants to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination 2022 due to COVID-19, saying interference merely 48 hours before the scheduled examination would create a potential for "chaos and uncertainty" for students.

    GATE 2022: SC says postponing exam would result in chaos & uncertainty

    The apex court said that it cannot play with career of students, who have prepared for it.

    A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.

    The bench said that it is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena.

    It noted that nine lakh students are to appear in the examination and around 20,000 students have signed an online petition for postponing the examination.

    The GATE 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

    More GATE News  

    Read more about:

    gate supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X