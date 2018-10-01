  • search

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Mahatma Gandhi's top quotes that continue to inspire millions

By
    New Delhi, Oct 1: Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is considered as one of the most important leaders of India's freedom struggle. His principles of non-violence and satyagraha continue to influence political leaders and movements till date. Every year on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across India to commemorate Gandhiji's birthday. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is commemorated in India as Gandhi Jayanti and worldwide as the International Day of Non-violence.

    Here are some of the top quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are truly inspiring:

    • "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."
    • "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."
    • "Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up."
    • "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."
    • "Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment, full effort is full victory."
    • "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."
    • "Our greatness lies not so much in being able to remake the world but being able to remake ourselves."
    • "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."
    • "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."
    • "A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes."

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 5:15 [IST]
