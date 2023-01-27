Gadar 2 release date out: Sunny Deol looks like an Indian Thor. Memes weren’t far behind

In a first, Indian field guns used for 21-Gun Salute on Republic Day 2023 | Watch

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: On the occasion of Republic Day, Sunny Deol has treated his fans to the first look of his much-awaited film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma and said it's "the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades".

Dressed in a black pathani kurta and salwar, Sunny Deol looks powerful on the poster. He holds a hammer with a familiar rage in his eyes as visuals of destruction and burning vehicles are seen in the background. The film is set to release on August 11, 2023.

Sunny Deol took to Twitter to inform everyone about this much-awaited film. His lead character Tara Singh, isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a 'cult icon' who defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for family and love, is set to return this Independence Day.

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!

This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

Soon after Sunny Deol shared the poster, the internet exploded with jokes and memes about the eagerly anticipated film.

A Twitter user Rahul Yadav posted a video of the iconic hand-pump scene from the original movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, to welcome the news of the sequel.

Another Twitter user named Mudreeekk shared a famous dialogue from Sunny Deol's superhit movie, Damini, to share his excitement about the upcoming film.

Another user wrote,''Main nikla gaddi leke to the theatres.''

Main nikla gaddi leke to the theatres. pic.twitter.com/VSlki6FVdH — Bot #ReleaseRebelMoonInTheatres (@IamContentHole) January 26, 2023

One more user wrote,''Kis kis ko #Gadar2 entjaar hai movie ka. 🚩💪🙏bataye.''

Kis kis ko #Gadar2 entjaar hai movie ka. 🚩💪🙏bataye pic.twitter.com/iFXGQbprwR — Vineet Namdev (@VineetNamdev17) January 27, 2023

Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios which is known for taking up path-breaking endeavors like The Kashmir Files. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkasrh Sharma will all reprise their respective roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeete in the sequel. Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra also play significant parts in the sequel.