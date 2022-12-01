G20 presidency has come to us at a very challenging and inflexion point: Jaishankar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said on Thursday that there is a sea change in geo-politics while adding that India's G20- presidency has come at a very challenging time in world politics and at an inflexion point.

Speaking at the G20 University Connect - Engaging Young Minds event held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, the foreign minister said that this is not a development that should be regarded as just one more diplomatic happening. On the contrary, it is the crucial responsibility that is being assumed by India at a very challenging time in world politics and at an inflexion point in India's own history and we are going to do the G20 very differently and today's event itself is proof of that, he added. The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have only added to the miseries of the world population, he said.

"Our G20 presidency is taking place at a very critical moment in international affairs. Over the last three years, we have seen the economic and social devastations caused by the Covid pandemic, quite apart from its human toll. It has aggravated the financial position of developing countries, undermined the pursuit of sustainable development goals and created a health divide between developed and developing countries. To this were added the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, especially, the difficulties in the availability and affordability of fuel, food and fertilisers," Jaishankar said.

While emphasising on the climate crisis, terrorism and black money, Jaishankar said that there were longer-term trends like extreme climate whose events are now unfolding with greater frequency and more impact, and, don't forget the perennial challenges that we have faced - whether it is terrorism or black money.

"As the host, it is also India's prerogative to invite guest nations and we have exercised that right in respect of the UAE, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, the Netherlands and Spain. This is actually a gathering of extraordinary importance and one that in many ways is unparalleled in our history," Jaishankar said.

The Westphalian model of international relations are over: Dr. S Jaishankar

"But, it is not just the collective weight of the participants that you should take note of, the very process of holding G20 itself is uniquely impactful. There will, of course, be the G20 Summit in September 2023 in New Delhi, but, in addition, there are almost 200 meetings at various other levels - from ministers and officials to domain experts, civil society and of course, the youth," said the foreign minister.

"But, it is not just the collective weight of the participants that you should take note of, the very process of holding G20 itself is uniquely impactful. There will, of course, be the G20 Summit in September 2023 in New Delhi, but, in addition, there are almost 200 meetings at various other levels - from ministers and officials to domain experts, civil society and of course, the youth," he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15:57 [IST]