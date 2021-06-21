Fuel prices: Petrol, diesel rates remain unchanged after fuel prices hit record high

Fuel price hike: Congress to hold protest on June 11 in front of petrol pumps across the country

New Delhi, June 21: The petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Monday (June 21), as the fuel rates were kept the same by oil companies as they were a day ago taking the prices to a record high. On Monday, petrol was selling at Rs 97.22 per litre in Delhi while diesel was priced at Rs 87.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol was sold at Rs 103.36 per litre, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 95.44 per litre.

In Chennai, the petrol was sold at Rs 98.40 per litre, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 92.58 per litre.

In Bengaluru, the petrol was sold at Rs 100.47 per litre, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 93.26 per litre.

It can be seen that the fuel prices have crossed the Rs 100-marks in several cities with Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where petrol is sold at Rs 108.37 per litre and diesel at Rs 101.12 a litre on Sunday, registering the highest retail prices

The rise in petrol and diesel prices by 29 and 28 paise a litre respectively was the 27th hike in 48 days that made a litre of petrol costlier by Rs 6.82 and diesel by Rs 7.24 since May 4, a day after the results of five assembly polls were declared.