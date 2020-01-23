From Yakub Memom to Afzal Guru: Here is what their last wish was before they were hanged

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The killers of Nirbhaya are yet to make a last wish, before they are executed.

Their execution has been slated for February 1.

The authorities at the Tihar jail said that they are yet to hear back from the four convicts about their last wish. Once they give it in writing, the authorities would take a decision on whether the same could be granted or not.

Let us take a look at the some of the last wishes made by prisoners from India and other parts of the world.

Dhananjay Chatterjee: His last wish was to touch the feet of the jail doctor Basudeb Mukherjee. Chatterjee was hanged after being held guilty for the rape and murder of a 14 year old girl. Before his hanging, he had also sought that religious songs should be played. The wish was granted.

Yakub Memon: His last wish was to meet his daughter. The jail authorities did not allow it, but arranged for a telephonic conversation. Memom was convicted for his role in the Bombay blasts case.

Afzal Guru: Convicted in the Parliament attack, Afzal Guru had not made any last wish. He spent most of his final days reading books. Moments before he was hanged, he was offered tea. He spoke with the jail authorities and as he finished his tea, he asked for more. However the man who serves tea in the jail had already left and this last wish could not be fulfilled.

Ajmal Kasab: The Pakistan terrorist convicted in the 26/11 case had no last wish. Jail authorities at Yerawada however said that he was extremely scared and struggled before he was hanged.

Billa and Ranga: Both had no last wish. The night before the hanging, Billa ate well, but Ranga kept shouting Joh Bole So Nihal.

Maqbool Bhat: The co-founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front had no last wish. He was hanged in the year 1984. His hanging happened in quite a hurry and the black warrant had come after the kidnapping and murder of Indian Diplomat, Ravindra Mhatre in the UK group, which had demanded the release of Bhat.