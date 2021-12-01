Nirbhaya Fund: State wise list of allocation of funds in 2021

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 1: The Centre approved Rs 3856.70 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund for projects for women safety in 2021, a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is implementing several projects for the safety of women under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme through the States/Union Territories, revealed the details of fund allocation and funds released by the Centre to the respective state governments and union territories.

The data states that the Centre released Rs 2282.59 crore of Rs 3856.70 crore allocated fund to the states and union territories. The funds are released to the states and union territories, as per project guidelines, in installments, and depending on the demand specific to each project, the press release added.

Details of fund allocation and release to States/ Union Territories by MHA are given below: (in Rs. crore)

Si No States/ UTs Total funds approved Total funds released 1 Andhra Pradesh 29.46 29.46 2 Arunachal Pradesh 11.98 11.98 3 Assam 27.57 27.57 4 Bihar 33.18 33.30 5 Chhattisgarh 23.91 23.91 6 Goa 15.97 12.21 7 Gujarat 249.54 161.48 8 Haryana 22.23 22.24 9 Himachal Pradesh 18.18 18.3 10 Jharkhand 28.43 25.11 11 Karnataka 716.3 210.58 12 Kerala 31.05 27.80 13 Madhya Pradesh 61.43 58.10 14 Maharashtra 352.4 245.04 15 Manipur 14.92 14.93 16 Meghalaya 9.02 9.01 17 Mizoram 12.4 12.52 18 Nagaland 9.1 9.10 19 Odisha 46.03 39.75 20 Punjab 30.25 30.24 21 Rajasthan 45.97 46.97 22 Sikkim 6.95 6.95 23 Telangana 311.74 153.21 24 Tamil Nadu 461.16 276.88 25 Tripura 11.49 11.49 26 Uttar Pradesh 276.91 192.34 27 Uttarakhand 12.85 12.85 28 West Bengal 218.33 92.58 29 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9.96 7.62 30 Chandigarh 6.18 6.18 31 Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu 12.02 12.02 32 Delhi 702.83 407.31 33 Ladakh 0.8 0.80 34 Lakshadweep 4.96 4.96 35 Jammu & Kashmir 18.31 18.30 36 Puducherry 12.89 9.50 Total 3856.70 2282.59

As per information available, the total budgetary allocation for Nirbhaya Fund by the Government in the last three years is as below: (in Rs. Crore)

Year 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Allocation 550.00 550.00 1355.23

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 16:53 [IST]