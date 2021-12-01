YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya Fund: State wise list of allocation of funds in 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 1: The Centre approved Rs 3856.70 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund for projects for women safety in 2021, a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

    Nirbhaya Fund: How much has Indian government allocated for womens safety in 2021? State wise list of allocation of funds in 2021

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is implementing several projects for the safety of women under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme through the States/Union Territories, revealed the details of fund allocation and funds released by the Centre to the respective state governments and union territories.

    The data states that the Centre released Rs 2282.59 crore of Rs 3856.70 crore allocated fund to the states and union territories. The funds are released to the states and union territories, as per project guidelines, in installments, and depending on the demand specific to each project, the press release added.

    Details of fund allocation and release to States/ Union Territories by MHA are given below: (in Rs. crore)

    Si No States/ UTs Total funds approved Total funds released
    1 Andhra Pradesh 29.46 29.46
    2 Arunachal Pradesh 11.98 11.98
    3 Assam 27.57 27.57
    4 Bihar 33.18 33.30
    5 Chhattisgarh 23.91 23.91
    6 Goa 15.97 12.21
    7 Gujarat 249.54 161.48
    8 Haryana 22.23 22.24
    9 Himachal Pradesh 18.18 18.3
    10 Jharkhand 28.43 25.11
    11 Karnataka 716.3 210.58
    12 Kerala 31.05 27.80
    13 Madhya Pradesh 61.43 58.10
    14 Maharashtra 352.4 245.04
    15 Manipur 14.92 14.93
    16 Meghalaya 9.02 9.01
    17 Mizoram 12.4 12.52
    18 Nagaland 9.1 9.10
    19 Odisha 46.03 39.75
    20 Punjab 30.25 30.24
    21 Rajasthan 45.97 46.97
    22 Sikkim 6.95 6.95
    23 Telangana 311.74 153.21
    24 Tamil Nadu 461.16 276.88
    25 Tripura 11.49 11.49
    26 Uttar Pradesh 276.91 192.34
    27 Uttarakhand 12.85 12.85
    28 West Bengal 218.33 92.58
    29 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9.96 7.62
    30 Chandigarh 6.18 6.18
    31 Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu 12.02 12.02
    32 Delhi 702.83 407.31
    33 Ladakh 0.8 0.80
    34 Lakshadweep 4.96 4.96
    35 Jammu & Kashmir 18.31 18.30
    36 Puducherry 12.89 9.50
    Total 3856.70 2282.59

    As per information available, the total budgetary allocation for Nirbhaya Fund by the Government in the last three years is as below: (in Rs. Crore)

    Year 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
    Allocation 550.00 550.00 1355.23

    More NIRBHAYA News  

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya nirbhaya gang rape

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X