Nirbhaya Fund: State wise list of allocation of funds in 2021
New Delhi, Dec 1: The Centre approved Rs 3856.70 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund for projects for women safety in 2021, a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is implementing several projects for the safety of women under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme through the States/Union Territories, revealed the details of fund allocation and funds released by the Centre to the respective state governments and union territories.
The data states that the Centre released Rs 2282.59 crore of Rs 3856.70 crore allocated fund to the states and union territories. The funds are released to the states and union territories, as per project guidelines, in installments, and depending on the demand specific to each project, the press release added.
Details of fund allocation and release to States/ Union Territories by MHA are given below: (in Rs. crore)
|Si No
|States/ UTs
|Total funds approved
|Total funds released
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|29.46
|29.46
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11.98
|11.98
|3
|Assam
|27.57
|27.57
|4
|Bihar
|33.18
|33.30
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|23.91
|23.91
|6
|Goa
|15.97
|12.21
|7
|Gujarat
|249.54
|161.48
|8
|Haryana
|22.23
|22.24
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|18.18
|18.3
|10
|Jharkhand
|28.43
|25.11
|11
|Karnataka
|716.3
|210.58
|12
|Kerala
|31.05
|27.80
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|61.43
|58.10
|14
|Maharashtra
|352.4
|245.04
|15
|Manipur
|14.92
|14.93
|16
|Meghalaya
|9.02
|9.01
|17
|Mizoram
|12.4
|12.52
|18
|Nagaland
|9.1
|9.10
|19
|Odisha
|46.03
|39.75
|20
|Punjab
|30.25
|30.24
|21
|Rajasthan
|45.97
|46.97
|22
|Sikkim
|6.95
|6.95
|23
|Telangana
|311.74
|153.21
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|461.16
|276.88
|25
|Tripura
|11.49
|11.49
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|276.91
|192.34
|27
|Uttarakhand
|12.85
|12.85
|28
|West Bengal
|218.33
|92.58
|29
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9.96
|7.62
|30
|Chandigarh
|6.18
|6.18
|31
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|12.02
|12.02
|32
|Delhi
|702.83
|407.31
|33
|Ladakh
|0.8
|0.80
|34
|Lakshadweep
|4.96
|4.96
|35
|Jammu & Kashmir
|18.31
|18.30
|36
|Puducherry
|12.89
|9.50
|Total
|3856.70
|2282.59
As per information available, the total budgetary allocation for Nirbhaya Fund by the Government in the last three years is as below: (in Rs. Crore)
|Year
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|Allocation
|550.00
|550.00
|1355.23