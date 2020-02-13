  • search
    Nirbhaya Case: Vinay Sharma's request to check recommendation rejected

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the request of Nirbhaya case death-row convict Vinay Sharma to peruse recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

    Sharma's counsel alleged in the court that the Delhi lieutenant governor and the state home minister had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

    Supreme Court
    However, a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna perused the record and said the lieutenant governor and the home minister indeed signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy petition.

      Sharma, through advocate AP singh, moved the top court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. He claimed the "hurried rejection" was "mala fide" and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

