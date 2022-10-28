From Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy to terminating Trump: Vijaya Gadde fired from $17 million Twitter job

For the future of civilisation: Elon Musk explains his take over of Twitter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: An article had recently said that Vijay Gadde had broken down in tears after she learnt about the possibility of a change in ownership of Twitter.

Following the takeover of Twitter today, Elon Musk fired its CEO, Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadde, a Reuters report said.

Apart from Agrawal and Gadde, Musk fired the company's chief financial officer Ned Segal for misleading him and investors about fake accounts on Twitter. The Reuters report also said that Agrawal and Segal were escorted out of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco after the $44 billion deal went through. Following this Musk tweeted the 'the bird is free.'

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

In April, reports said that Gadde was set to lose her $17 million a year job after Musk expressed no confidence in the management of Twitter. Musk had also taken pot shots at her for censoring the Hunter Biden story.

In addition to this Gadde had played a major role in terminating Donald Trump's account on Twitter. She had also courted a massive controversy when she accompanied Twitter founder Jack Dorsey while he was holding up a poster designed by Thenmozhi Soundararajan which read 'Smash Brahmin Patriarchy.' She however apologised profusely after a massive outrage on the social media.

Vijaya Gadde fired from Twitter.



She has close ties with Indian Leftists.



Look at her, posing for “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy” with Barkha Dutt in Twitter HQ. pic.twitter.com/scvfjZr1py — Adi Arya (@adi__arya) October 28, 2022

On Thursday Musk walked into Twitter's head office holding a sink. Tweeting a video of himself he had written, 'let that sink in.'

After he posted the sink video, he tweeted that he was meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today. He however offered no further details.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society, Musk wrote after the takeover.

Hi @vijaya very sorry to hear that you lost your job AND faced the ignominy of being ‘escorted out’ of @Twitter office. See, you should NOT have posed for this picture. Did NO ONE warn you? pic.twitter.com/2rSYXUNa0U — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 28, 2022

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:57 [IST]