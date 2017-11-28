From slitting throat to peeling-off skin: Lalu family's uncouth barbs at Modi

"Narendra Modi ji ka khaal udhedva denge (Will get Narendra Modi ji skinned)" is what Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav said on Monday while reacting to the downgrading of the RJD chief's security from 'Z+' category to 'Z'.

Tej Pratap also claimed that downgrading of security is a conspiracy to murder his father. "Yeh murder karane ki saazish rachi jaa rahi hai (This is a conspiracy to murder him)," he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav is no stranger to controversial comments and has made headlines several times in the past for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier this month, he threatened to thrash Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and vandalise his house.

"I have been invited by Sushil Kumar Modi to attend the wedding of his son. If I go there, I will expose him in public. I will thrash him inside his house, hold a public meeting at the marriage venue and vandalize things," Tej Pratap had said.

It is well known that Tej Pratap gets provoked easily, unlike his brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and his utterances clearly show his political immaturity.

Lalu seems to have failed in reining in his son, although the RJD chief has said that he does not approve of his son's remarks. But, it also needs to be noted that Lalu has not exactly criticised his son in that strong a manner. He, in a way, tried to partly justify by saying that Tej Pratap was angered as he was concerned about his father's security.

"If a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against, his security is being revoked, he will react. I don't approve of this. I have spoken to him to not speak anything like that again," Lalu said.

Last week, Lalu's wife Rabri Devi, who usually stays away from the media glare, made a statement of PM Modi which was not in very good taste.

Hitting back at Bihar BJP chief's remark of "chopping off hands" raised against Narendra Modi, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi said that there are "many people" who can chop-off the Prime Minister's hand and "slit his throat".

"Main kehti hoon ki himmat hai to kato, Narendra Modi ka haath aur gala katnewale bhi bahut log hain (I dare them to cut (hands), there are many people who can cut the hands and neck of PM Modi)," Devi said at an RJD function on November 21.

She was reacting to Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai's remark that any hand or finger raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be "chopped-off".

OneIndia News