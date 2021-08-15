From 2014 to 2021: A look at Narendra Modi's Independence Day Turban tradition

In I-Day spech, PM Modi calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for building a new India

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. This year, Prime Minister sported a saffron safa or turban with red patterns and a long trail as he gave his eighth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. ''Safa'' (Rajasthani headgear) has been a highlight of the PM's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

In a change from the preceeding years, Prime Minister Modi donned his traditional white Kurta with a gray Nehru Jacket which is also commonly referred to as 'Modi jacket' and a sleek stole. In the preceeding years, PM Modi had kept it simple, wearing his traditional kurta without 'Modi jacket'.

A look at Narendra Modi's Independence Day Turban tradition since 2014:

2020 PM Modi wore a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood as the star of the attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail. 2019 Prime Minister Modi stepped out in a white kurta but what caught the attention was his red and orange leheriya turban with a tinge of green. 2018 Prime Minister wore a saffron-coloured turban with a splash of red on top and a long red trail. The colours were seen by many as signifying courage and sacrifice and as an homage to the nation's armed forces. 2017 For India's 71st Independence Day, PM Modi's turban was a mix of bright red and yellow with woven gold embroidery; he chose a light yellow -coloured kurta to finish his look. 2016 PM Modi chose to wear a pink and yellow tie-and-dye turban with a multi-coloured tail that he paired with a white half-sleeved kurta. 2015 Modi was wearing another bright yellow turban - this one was also covered with gold embroidery, as well as a few patterns in red and deep green. He chose to wear it with a kurta and "Modi jacket". PM Modi's Independence Day look featured an additional embellishment - a tri-coloured pocket square. 2014 For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail. The country celebrated its 75th Independence Day today where Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.