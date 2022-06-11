Fourth Covid wave? India sees 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily surge in nearly 3 months

With 5 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 infected so far in Mumbai’s Dharavi

New Delhi, Jun 11: A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's infection tally to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

A total of 8,329 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.75 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,48,308, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.92 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

Ten new fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the country five from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:29 [IST]