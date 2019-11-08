Former Mohun Bagan football club secretary Anjan Mitra passes away

Kolkata, Nov 08: One of the longest-serving administrators of Mohun Bagan, Anjan Mitra, who was the club's secretary for more than two decades, passed away in the wee hours of Friday, hospital sources said.

Mitra was 72. He is survived by wife Sujata Mitra and daughter Sohini Mitra Chaubey. Mitra was suffering from several complications following a bypass surgery in 2014.

"He breathed his last at 3.10am," a hospital official said.

As a mark of respect, practice was called off for the players and officials to pay their last homage. His mortal remains will be taken to the club in the afternoon before his cremation at the Keoratala burning ghat.

A reputed chartered accountant by profession, Mitra took control of the Mariners by becoming the general secretary in May 1995, a post he held till October 2018 when he stepped aside following a bitter rivalry with the group led by the current secretary Swapan Sadhan Bose.