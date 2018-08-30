Former HP CM Virbhadra Singh admitted to hospital after complaints of chest congestion

Shimla, Aug 30: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh, admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla following complaints of chest congestion.

A health update released by the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) states that his condition is stable and he will be discharged within two days.

"He (Virbhadra Singh) was admitted at around 5 pm as he was feeling uneasy. No serious problem has been found in preliminary medical report. His condition is stable. He will be discharged within 2 days. Further medical tests are underway," Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent at IGMC, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

84-year-old Virbhadra Singh is reportedly the longest-serving chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.