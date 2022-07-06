Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav to be airlifted to Delhi for medical treatment

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: Former Bihar chief minster (CM) and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav will be airlifted to New Delhi's AIIMS on Wednesday evening, reports have said amidst health concerns.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey who visited Yadav at a Patna hospital along with Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar said that the RJD leader is stable. The family and hospital management will decide on the next course of action, he also said.

A Hindustan Times report said that Yadav who continues to be in ICU at Patna's Paras hospital will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for further management. He has been under the treatment of doctors at AIIMS earlier and the family now wants to take him to Delhi, the report also added.

Yadav was hospitalised in Patna on June 4 after he suffered a fracture to his right shoulder and back after falling off the stairs at his residence.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav to inquire about the health of his father. The RJD chief was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this year.

Yadav was jailed in December 2017 after his conviction in a corruption case. On April 22, the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail on April 22. Following his release he was in Delhi before returning to Patna on May 25.

