    Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia elected as president of Hamro Sikkim Party

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gangtok, Sep 20: Legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia was on Tuesday elected as the new president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP).

    The 45-year-old former India captain was elected unanimously by party leaders and members at a national conference held here, HSP general secretary Biraj Adhikari said.

    Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia
    "The HSP is confident that Bhutia will now carry the mantle of leading the fight to rid Sikkim of the present corrupt misrule and provide a transparent and responsive government to the people if elected to power in the future," he said.

    Bhutia said he will strive to serve the people of Sikkim and represent their hopes and aspirations."We will work tirelessly towards ensuring social equality and justice and create endless opportunities for every Sikkimese to achieve the true potential of our state," he said.

    Bhutia thanked outgoing HSP president Bina Basnett for successfully completing her tenure of three years.

    X