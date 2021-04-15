YouTube
    chess death southern railway

    Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand's father dies at the age of 92

    Chennai, Apr 15: Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand's father, K Viswanathan, died here on Thursday following brief illness. He was 92 and breathed his last at a city hospital, family sources said.

    Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anands father dies at the age of 92

    A former General Manager of the Southern Railway, Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter.

    Anand''s wife Aruna described him as a great support to the celebrated chess player.

    "He was a great support to Anand. He witnessed all of Anand''s world championship victories," Aruna said.

    "A simple man, he made sure his son had the right values. He took great pride in his achievements," she added.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
    X