Fitness Professional & Entrepreneur, Arnold Vosloo Is A Product Of His Positive Mindset

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Being a successful entrepreneur is cool but being a professional athlete and successful entrepreneur at the same time is remarkable. It's a deadly combination and something which is highly inspiring. Arnold Vosloo based in Johannesburg, South Africa is the man who has achieved that.

Arnold is an international fitness icon who has also made a mark as an owner of multiple businesses in South Africa. The biggest asset a successful person can have is a strong and positive mindset and Arnold had it since his childhood.

From a young age, Arnold Vosloo has been very competitive and enjoyed challenging himself physically. Coming from a business-oriented family made him progressively shift over to business but he still makes sure to remain on top of his game in the athlete department.

But it's not that he didn't face challenges during his journey. He had his own share of troubles, and the thought of failure scared him. "I've always struggled to believe in myself," he says. However, Arnold didn't take time to see the red flag and changed his mindset. "I felt I was not always worthy and I soon realised that this mindset ruined many opportunities for me," he adds.

Arnold has also tried to learn from his initial setbacks and didn't let them go waste. When asked if he ever felt like giving up, he says, "Yes of course. In the beginning, it's hard to deal with setbacks as you have not proved anything to yourself or anyone yet. How you deal with this is important and learning from it."

Now Arnold Vosloo has reached a stage in life where he defines himself as a fitness entrepreneur with a work rate second to none. The entrepreneur and fitness professional now plans to continue the growth of his brand as an athlete and entrepreneur. He also plans to venture into more business opportunities and maintain the high standards of his fitness brand.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 16:45 [IST]