FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for ‘trespassing’ on Deoghar airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 03: Jharkhand Police has registered an FIR against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, his 2 sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar airport director, & others, for allegedly forcefully taking clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for take-off from Deoghar airport on August 31.

The district administration of Deoghar claimed that the BJP MPs broke rules as they went to visit the family members of the Dumka girl who was set ablaze by a stalker. The BJP leaders reached the Deoghar airport, not yet fully functional, in a chartered plane and entered the air traffic control room. The pilot of the plane was pressurising for a clearance, though night landing is not allowed at the airport, Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri claimed. Nishikant Dubey, on the other hand, filed a zero FIR against Deoghar DC in Delhi for obstructing in his work.

Deoghar Police said,''The FIR was registered at Kunda police station on September 1, on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand who stated that the said persons violated all safety standards by entering the ATC room and pressured the officials for clearance to take off.''

The incident of alleged trespassing took place on August 31 amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand. Training the gun at chief minister Hemant Soren, Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said the CM is so shocked that he deployed the entire system to deflect from the issue -- the murder of the Dumka girl.

PM Modi attends K'taka BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, party

"Nine persons, including both the MPs - Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari - and the airport director were booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass)," said Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar.

The incident comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:35 [IST]