YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for ‘trespassing’ on Deoghar airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 03: Jharkhand Police has registered an FIR against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, his 2 sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar airport director, & others, for allegedly forcefully taking clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for take-off from Deoghar airport on August 31.

    The district administration of Deoghar claimed that the BJP MPs broke rules as they went to visit the family members of the Dumka girl who was set ablaze by a stalker. The BJP leaders reached the Deoghar airport, not yet fully functional, in a chartered plane and entered the air traffic control room. The pilot of the plane was pressurising for a clearance, though night landing is not allowed at the airport, Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri claimed. Nishikant Dubey, on the other hand, filed a zero FIR against Deoghar DC in Delhi for obstructing in his work.

    File photo of Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari
    File photo of Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari

    Deoghar Police said,''The FIR was registered at Kunda police station on September 1, on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand who stated that the said persons violated all safety standards by entering the ATC room and pressured the officials for clearance to take off.''

    The incident of alleged trespassing took place on August 31 amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand. Training the gun at chief minister Hemant Soren, Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said the CM is so shocked that he deployed the entire system to deflect from the issue -- the murder of the Dumka girl.

    PM Modi attends K'taka BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, partyPM Modi attends K'taka BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, party

    "Nine persons, including both the MPs - Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari - and the airport director were booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass)," said Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar.

    The incident comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand.

    Comments

    More FIR News  

    Read more about:

    fir bjp manoj tiwari politics

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X