Farmers Protest: Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi stopped by the Police at Ghazipur border

New Delhi, Feb 04: A delegation of Opposition leaders including NCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and TMC MP Saugata Roy who earlier reached Ghazipur border have returned after being stopped by Police where farmers are protesting against new farm laws.

"We are on the way to meet farmers. We all support farmers, we request the government to hold talks with farmers and justice is done to them," said Supriya Sule.

While, former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the cabinet on 17 September 2020 to protest against the new farm laws, said, "We are here so that we can discuss this issue in Parliament, Speaker is not letting us raise the issue. Now all the parties will give details of what is happening here."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi went to Rampur to meet the family of Navreet Singh who was killed during farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day. According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Rampur to extend her condolence to Navreet's family.