YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' Protest: Police detain Priyanka Gandhi as Congress march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre as Congress MPs took out a march led by Rahul Gandhi against the farm laws. Priyanka said any dissent against the Narendra Modi government is classified as having elements of terror. "We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," she added.

    Priyanka Gandhi

    According to reports, the Congress MPs, who were marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan, were stopped by police. "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 24,712 new COVID-19 cases, 29,791 recoveries

    The Delhi Police have taken Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders into custody. They were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

    The agitation by farmers on the borders of Delhi entered its 29th day on Thursday. The farmer unions have asked the Modi government to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stressed that dialogue was the only way for a solution and the government was committed to reforms in the farm sector.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest priyanka gandhi congress

    Story first published: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X