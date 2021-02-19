Farmers' Protest: Farmers warn to take protests to Kolkata, rally on February 26

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 19: Looks like the farmer protests are far from over. It can be seen that the farmer unions have warned as they have begun preparations for a bigger congregation along the borders of the national capital. It is also said that the farmer groups are also planning to march towards Kolkata to take the protests beyond the national capital.

According to reports, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has planned to mega protest along Delhi borders to mark the three months of protests against the laws. Earlier, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that they will take the protests to Kolkata, where the election fever may provide more fodder for the agitation.

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Rakesh Tikait to farmers

"Crops prices are not increased, but fuel prices have gone up. If Centre ruins the situation, we will take our tractors to West Bengal as well. Farmers have not been getting minimum support price (MSP) there also. The Centre should not be under any misconception that farmers will go back for crop harvesting. If they insisted (cracking down the protest), then we will burn our crops. They should not think that protest will end in two months. We will harvest as well as protest," Tikait said

On the other hand, the Centre has said that it is still willing to hold talks with the farmers in order to amend the laws that have triggered massive protests.

Fuel prices hiked for 11th straight day, petrol crosses Rs 96-mark in Mumbai

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since November. Several rounds of talks between the government and the protesters have failed to break the deadlock.