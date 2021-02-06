Farmers' Protest: Ahead of 'Chakka Jam', Gurugram Police on high alert

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 06: Amid farmer protests, the Gurugram Police are on high alert in view of the farmer's threat of blocking toll plazas and state and national highways to protest against the three Central farm laws on February 6.

    borders

    The 'Chakka Jam' by the farmers is scheduled to be held for three hours, between 12 noon and to 3 pm.

    It can be seen that the Gurugram police have intensified security and deployed huge force on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Kheri Daula toll plaza on the NH-48 and state highways.

    Chakka jam today: Security tightened at border points near protest sites

    All the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Deputy Commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

    "The protesters have announced to block the highways for three hours on Saturday. The Gurugram district has been peaceful ever since the beginning of the farmers' agitation and till now no untoward incident has been reported. But we have beefed up security arrangements to maintain peace in Gurugram," said Commissioner of Police, KK Rao.

    The police said that the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and the KMP Expressway are lifelines for the daily commuters. If these two stretches are disturbed for a few minutes, it will affect many other areas. In view of this, the Gurugram police have depolyed force along with the stretch.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
