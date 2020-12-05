Farmers, govt talks fail to make headway; next meeting on Dec 9

How highways have become the new home for farmers

New Delhi, Dec 05: The fifth round of talks between the protesting farm union leaders and government failed to bring a solution to the deadlock over the new farm laws.

The government proposed another round of meeting on December 9 next week as it sought some time from the unions to present a concrete proposal after further consultations within the government.

Agriculture Ministry later tweeted that the fifth round of talks has ended.

The representatives of 40 farmers' unions also ruled out further dialogue and threatened to walk out of the crucial negotiations taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Union leaders said they do not want anything less than the complete repeal of the laws, which they claim are the laws meant to end the mandi system and minimum support price procurement system to give for benefits of corporates.

During the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also appealed to the union leaders to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

As their meeting with three union ministers, including Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash, continued for more than four hours, farmer leaders told the government to reply in "black and white" that whether it will repeal the laws or not.

Gurlabh Singh Mahal, legal advisor to Punjab Kisan Union, said the farmer leaders wanted the government to answer in ''Yes or No'' and decided to go on a ''maun vrat'' after the government did not reply to their pinpointed demand.

Some farmer leaders present in the meeting were seen putting finger on their lips and holding a paper written ''Yes or No'' on that.

During a break earlier in the day, the farmers'' group decided to have their own food and tea, as they did on Thursday during the fourth round of talks.