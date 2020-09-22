Family of terror attack victims to get quota in MBBS, BDS

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: The spouses and children of terror attack victims will now get reservation in admission to MBBS and BDS.

This moe would be applicable for the 2020-21 academic year. These seats will be from the central pool of seats for medical admissions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had written a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs with the guidelines in this regard.

The selection would be based on the NEET or other qualifying exams prescribed by the Medical Council of India. Those who clear the NEET are eligible to take admission in MBBS or BDS courses.

Centre has directed all states &UTs to allocate #MBBS & BDS seats from central pool for spouses and children of victims of terrorist attacks for the academic year 2020-21, All India Radio said in a tweet.