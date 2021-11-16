Drugs on cruise case: What we know about the NCB’s new probe officer Sanjay Singh

Extortion case: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani may be issued third summons, say Mumbai police

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 16: In the latest development, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has been issued a summon by the Mumbai Police, a second time in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police saying,''Second summon was issued to actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in which she had sought more time. Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case.''

Dadlani is alleged to have paid a sum of ₹50 lakh to an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Khan's son Aryan was detained from a Goa-bound ship off Mumbai's coast early in October. She had earlier skipped the interrogation citing health reasons.

If she skips 3rd summon as well then legal options would be considered by the Mumbai police. Pooja Dadlani's role in this entire matter seems to be very crucial over the claims that have been made by Prabhakar Sail.

Earlier, Sam D'Souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations surrounding the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, an official told PTI.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. Aryan Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:22 [IST]