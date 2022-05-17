YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Why this right-wing group wants to perform puja at a Tipu Sultan built Mosque?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 17: Amid the row around the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a right-wing group in Mandya district in Karnataka have approached the Deputy Commissioner seeking permission to perform 'pooja' inside Tipu Sultan built Jamia Masjid, which is popularly known as Masjid-i-Ala.

    Explained: Why this right-wing group wants to perform puja at a Tipu Sultan built Mosque?
    videographic survey at Gyanvapi Mosque complex, in Varanasi.PTI Photo

    What is the Issue All About?

    As per the right-wing groups, Lord Hanuman temple was in existence before the mosque was built by Tipu Sultan. The activist group said that there is documentary evidence that the Jamia Masjid was Anjaneya Temple.

    "The documentary evidence of Tipu writing to a ruler in Persia admitting that there was Hanuman temple and the mosque where Hindu inscriptions on its pillar and walls support our stand," CT Manjunath, Narendra Modi Vichar Manch President, said.

    "We requested them to open the mosque's doors to offer prayers," he further added.

    They claimed that Tipu Sultan wrote about this in a letter to the king of Persia Khalif and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter.

    Rishi Kumar seer or Kali Mutt claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing Anjaneya Temple in 1784. It was constructed during Tipu's era, he said.

    Masjid-i-Ala is a mosque located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District. It is located close to the Bangalore Gate and has two minarets.

    The mosque has three inscriptions that mention the nine names of Prophet Mohammad. The mosque has a Madrasa and a cloister for rooms. However, the mosque is maintained and administered by the Bangalore Circle of Archaeological Survey of India.

    Gyanvapi Masjid Row

    This development comes at a time when a local court on Monday ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey. However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

    Comments

    More GYANVAPI ROW News  

    Read more about:

    Gyanvapi row explainer

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X