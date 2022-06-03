Explained: Why is the Sologamy trend finding resonance across the globe?

With Sonia, Rahul getting ED summons, lets look at what the case is

Sologamy, the act of marrying oneself to oneself, is rare but not new to us. A self-marriage, looks exactly like any other traditional marriage, including guests, a cake, and a reception. It has become increasingly popular in the 21st century, especially among affluent women.

New Delhi, Jun 03: Come June 11, India is set to witness first solo wedding or sologamy, as a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat is going to marry herself with all rituals and ceremonies.

Unlike other brides, Kshama Bindu, a resident of Gujarat's Vadodara who works for a private firm, wishes to marry herself with all rituals and ceremonies, including pheras and the application of vermilion (sindoor). The bride has also written five vows to herself.

Interestingly, post her wedding ceremony, Bindu will also be heading to Goa for a two-week honeymoon.

What is sologamy?

Sologamy, the act of marrying oneself to oneself, is rare but not new to us. Sologamy, also called autogamy is marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of the practice argue that it affirms one's own value and leads to a happier life.

Sologamy is also termed self-marriage, but this may also refer to a self-uniting marriage, which is a marriage without an officiant.

Is sologamy legal in India?

'Sologamy' is not legal in many countries, including India. Experts say that as per Indian laws, you cannot marry yourself. There has to be two persons in a marriage. Sologamy is not legal."

"The Hindu Marriage Act uses the terminology 'either of the spouse', which simply means that there must be two persons to complete the marriage. Sologamy will never pass the legal scrutiny.

Sologamy ceremony

Ceremonies in a self-marriage, looks exactly like any other traditional marriage, including guests, a cake, and a reception.

Self-marriage has become increasingly popular in the 21st century, especially among affluent women. As of 2014, a travel agency in Kyoto is offering self-marriage packages for women, with some customers being wives who were dissatisfied with their original wedding.

When did Sologamy trend begin?

The first instance of sologamy is believed to have started with Linda Baker, the first person to wed herself in 1993. The next wedding happens to be NBA player Dennis Rodman marrying himself in 1996.

Several television series have featured characters who married themselves. Those include Sue Sylvester in Glee, Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and The City, Holly Franklin in season 4 of The Exes, a middle-aged man in Jam, The Red Guy in the episode "Comet!" of Cow and Chicken and Rona Jefferson in Doctors. Valerie Pitman, also from Doctors, had a storyline that sees her marry herself.

In the 2016 Ben Stiller movie Zoolander 2, the transgender model All (portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) is married to herself, as it's told that "monomarriage is finally legal in Italy".

Why is the Sologamy trend finding resonance across the globe?

Single is the new normal today.

Gujarat girl, Kshama Bindu, who wishes to marry herself next week, wished to break stereotypes and inspire others who are "tired of finding true love."

"I just want to break stereotypes and inspire others to love themselves. There are people who are tired of finding love or getting divorced multiple times. Being a bisexual, I was also in love with a man and a woman in the past. But now, I want to give all the love to myself," she said.

"Today, for the first time in history, women can afford to live on their own, build their careers, buy their homes, create their own lives, have children if they choose. Our mothers and grandmothers didn't have this option....The idea of sologamy could involve the practice of self-marriage, but it's also turning the stigma of the sad, lonely spinster on its head. Women are tired of being told they're failures if they haven't married by a certain expiry date, " Alexandra Gill, the founder of Marry Yourself Vancouver, told CBC News, in 2017.

The Sologomy trend makes the wedding all about you, literally and many women are loving it.

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:43 [IST]