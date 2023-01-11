YouTube
    Explained: What is the Tamil Nadu vs Thamizhagam row about

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The issue of Thamizhagam was raised first by Periyar. However he preferred renaming the Madras state as Tamil Nadu

    New Delhi, Jan 11: A full blown political clash has erupted between Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin over the name Tamil Nadu or Thamizhagam.

    Om January 4, Governor Ravi during an event in Chennai said that here in Tamil Nadu a different kind of narrative has been created and everything that applies to the entire country, Tamil Nady says 'no.' Thamizhagam would be a more appropriate word to call it. Truth must prevail, Ravi said.

    Explained: What is the Tamil Nadu vs Thamizhagam row about

    The DMK which is in power said that Governor his making dangerous statements only to push the BJP's agenda and its mentor the RSS. Ravi on the other hand said that the DMK and its allies symbolise Tamil chauvinism in politics.

    So, what is this Tamil Nadu vs Thamizhagam row? Let has take a look.

    Tamil Nadu means a nation of Tamils while Thamizhagam means the home of the Tamil people. According to Governor Ravi, Thamizhagam is more appropriate as efforts have been made over the years to push the narrative that Tamil Nadu is not an integral part of India. He argues that the meaning of Nadu could be seen to depict an autonomous region that is part of India. Nadu means nation.

    Over speech row with M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi walks outOver speech row with M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi walks out

    The DMK's Kanimozhi says that the name Tamil Nadu indicates the language, tradition politics and life itself and the land will remain Tamil Nadu forever.

    An article Murasoli, the DMK's mouthpiece says that the name Tamil Nadu indicates a sovereign nation. Does the name Rajasthan sound like Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Afghanistan? Is the name Maharashtra secessionist as it indicates the land of Marathas? The mouthpiece further went on to quote the Kerala tourism's slogan, 'God's own country' and said it may also be a demand for a nation-state status. The article also asked if it was not a problem to use the word 'Desam' in the Telugu Desam Party.

    The origins of Thamizhagam:

    The name Thamizhagam was first used by Periyar E V Ramasamy in 1938. He however favoured Tamil Nadu as an option for renaming Madras state.

    The DMK had first demanded a separate Tamil nation, but gave up the demand after the Madras state was renamed Tamil Nadu.

    This report, while citing DMK spokesperson and former MP T K S Elangovan said that after it was renamed Tamil Nadu, we said we are with you and wanted more powers. Now that is closed, he also added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:42 [IST]
