YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exorcist beats 14-year-old girl, burns her with incense stick to 'ward off evil spirits' in Jharkhand

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chatra, Apr 03: An exorcist was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for allegedly beating up a 14-year-old girl and scorching her with incense sticks to "ward off evil spirits", police said on Sunday.

    The girl had fallen sick after playing Holi, and the exorcist, Maulana Md Wahid, assured her family that she will get well through exorcism, they said.

    Exorcist beats 14-year-old girl, burns her with incense stick to ward off evil spirits in Jharkhand

    Over four days, Wahid allegedly tortured the girl, following which she lost her mental balance, police said.

    He beat her up and scorched her face, lips and hands with burning incense sticks, they said.

    Following this, the girl was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Chatra and as her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

    Wahid, 35, was arrested after the girl's family lodged a complaint at the Lawalong police station, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

    A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCSO) Act, he said.

    (PTI)

    More JHARKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    jharkhand

    Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X