Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on Army Day

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

New Delhi, Jan 15: As India is celebrating 75th Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also wished Indian Army personnel and their families.

"The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice.

"Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day." "We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," the Congress president said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice - every soldier of our army is full of these."

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:14 [IST]