European Union MPs visit to Kashmir: Here is the list of delegations

India

New Delhi, Oct 29: A 23-member delegation of European Union Members of Parliament left for Kashmir on Tuesday morning to see first-hand the ground situation in the region after the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu & Kashmir special status.

During the two-day visit, the EU MPs are expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley as well as other parts of J&K, officials said.

The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from the extreme right or right-wing parties. However, four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

The delegation:

UK

Nathan Gill (Brexit Party, right wing)

David Richard Bull (Brexit Party, right wing)

Bill Newton Dunn (Liberal democrats)

Alexandra Philips (Brexit Party, right wing)

James Wells (Brexit Party, right wing)

Belgium

Tom Vandendriessche (Identity and Democracy Group, a far-right group in the European Parliament)

Germany

Bernhard Zimniok (Alternative für Deutschland, RW)

Lars Partick Berg (Alternative für Deutschland, RW)

Slovakia Peter Pollak (Christian Democrats, conservative)

Italy

Gianna Gancia (League, right-wing, anti-immigration)

Silvia Sardone (right-wing, anti-immigration)

Guiseppe Ferrandino (Democratic Party)

Fulvio Martusciello (Forza Italia, centre-right)

Czech Republic

Tomas Zdechobsky (Christian Democrats, conservat

France

Thierry Mariani (Rebulicans, centre right)

Julie Lechanteux (Rassemblement National, right wing)

Maxette Pirbakas (National Rally, RW)

Virginie Joron (Rassemblement National, RW)

France Jamet (Rassemblement National, RW)

Nicholas Bay (Rassemblement National, right wing)

Spain

Hermann Tertsch (Communist Party)

Poland

Kosma Zlotowski (Prawo Sprawiedliwość, justice n law, centre right)

Bogdan Rzonca (justice n law, centre right)

Elzbieta Rafalska (justice n law, centre right)

Joana Kopcinska (justice n law, centre right)

Grzegorz Tobiszowski (justice n law centre right)

Ryszard Czarnecki ( justice n law centre right)