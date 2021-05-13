COVID-19 second wave: Most of India should remain under lockdown for 6-8 weeks, says ICMR chief

ESI contribution for April 2021: Date of filing extended by ESIC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: The country is dealing with a very challenging situation due to second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Many establishments are temporarily closed and workers are unable to work. In line with the relief measures being extended by Government to business entities and workers, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has relaxed the provision as entered in Regulation 31 of ESI (General) Regulations, 1950 and allowed filing of ESI contribution for the month of April, 2021 upto 15th June, 2021 instead of 15th May, 2021, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a note.

The employers covered under ESI Scheme can now file and pay ESI Contribution for the month of April,2021 upto 15th June, 2021 instead of 15th May, 2021.This will provide an extended window to 12.36 lakh Employers to pay the contribution under ESI scheme, the ministry also said.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 10:00 [IST]