Elphinstone stampede: PIL seeking NIA probe over 'soft terror angle' filed in Bombay High Court

A petition seeking either a National Investigation Agency (NIA) or judicial commission probe into the Elphinstone stampede has been filed before the Bombay High Court. The Public Interest Litigation seeks action against those responsible for the tragedy in which 23 lives were lost in Mumbai.

The petition filed by one, Faisal Yusuf Banaraswala, has demanded that the tragedy be probed by the NIA to rule out soft terror angle in the case. This is the third such PIL being filed in connection with the tragedy. THe Bombay High Court will hear the petition on October 5.

The petition comes at a time when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has called for protests over the tragedy. On Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray will go on a one-km-long march as a mark of protest. MNS has asked citizens to join the protest that will be held between Metro cinema and Churchgate station.

In a bid to gather numbers for the protest Thackeray has been urging netizens to highlight the plight of the regular Mumbaikar. The MNS has been active on social media, releasing a series of messages and videos about passengers struggling to board trains. The publicity material also highlights the lack of proper amenities and the problem created by hawkers around railway stations.

OneIndia News